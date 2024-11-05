Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Enhances Treasury Holdings

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 246,711 of its own shares at a price of 844.86 pence per share, adding them to its treasury. This move leaves the company with a total of 62,394,614 shares in treasury and 162,596,689 shares with voting rights, influencing shareholder calculations according to FCA guidelines.

