Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Buys Back Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 243,102 of its own shares at a price of 863.50 pence each, adding to its treasury stock. This move leaves the company with 159,832,371 shares available for voting, which can influence shareholder interest calculations. The strategic buyback could impact the company’s stock liquidity and investor decisions.

