Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Buys Back Shares

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 243,756 of its own shares at a price of 844.94 pence per share, adding them to its treasury holdings. This move adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 162,352,933, enabling shareholders to recalibrate their interest calculations. The buyback strategy is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital and enhance shareholder value.

