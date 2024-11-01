Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Buys Back Shares

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 249,013 of its own shares at 847.13 pence each, adding to a treasury stockpile now totaling 61,893,281 shares. This transaction adjusts the total voting rights to 163,098,022, a crucial figure for shareholders calculating their stake in the company. The move reflects a strategic effort by the trust to manage its share capital effectively.

