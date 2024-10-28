News & Insights

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Buys Back Shares

October 28, 2024 — 01:12 pm EDT

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 263,476 of its own shares at 858.90 pence each, adding to its treasury holdings. This move leaves the company with 164,157,564 shares available for voting rights, which could impact shareholder calculations. Such buybacks are often seen as a strategy to enhance shareholder value and signal confidence in the company’s future.

