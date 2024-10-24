Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Buys Back Shares

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 130,587 of its own shares at 854.50 pence per share to be held in treasury. This move adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 164,692,893, offering shareholders a new figure for calculating their interests. Such buybacks can influence share prices and voting power in the company.

