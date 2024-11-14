Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Boosts Treasury Stock

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 246,019 of its own shares at 853.48 pence each, increasing its treasury stock to over 64 million shares. This buyback reduces the total voting rights in the company to 160,803,036, potentially influencing shareholder calculations. Such strategic moves may intrigue investors focused on the company’s market maneuvers and stock value.

