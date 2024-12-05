Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Boosts Treasury Shares

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 261,014 of its own shares at 893.59 pence per share, increasing the total treasury shares to over 67 million. This buyback impacts the voting rights calculation for shareholders, with the current voting stock standing at approximately 157 million shares.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.