News & Insights

Stocks

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Boosts Treasury Shares

December 05, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 261,014 of its own shares at 893.59 pence per share, increasing the total treasury shares to over 67 million. This buyback impacts the voting rights calculation for shareholders, with the current voting stock standing at approximately 157 million shares.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.