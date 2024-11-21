News & Insights

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Boosts Treasury Shares

November 21, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 253,420 of its own shares at a price of 866.82 pence each, adding them to its treasury. This move increases the total shares held in treasury to over 65 million, with the total voting rights now standing at 159,578,951. Such transactions can influence the company’s market dynamics by managing share supply and potentially supporting share price stability.

