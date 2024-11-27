Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 253,352 of its own shares at a price of 878.43 pence per share, adding them to its treasury holdings. This move adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 158,582,356, potentially impacting shareholder interests in accordance with regulatory guidelines. The strategic purchase reflects ongoing efforts to manage share capital effectively.

