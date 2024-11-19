News & Insights

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Boosts Share Buyback

November 19, 2024 — 12:24 pm EST

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 248,410 of its own shares at 850.52 pence each, increasing its treasury holdings to 64,915,830 shares. This move adjusts the total voting rights in the company to 160,075,473, impacting shareholder calculations of interests. Such transactions are key for investors monitoring stock buybacks and their influence on market dynamics.

