Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Boosts Share Buyback

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 248,410 of its own shares at 850.52 pence each, increasing its treasury holdings to 64,915,830 shares. This move adjusts the total voting rights in the company to 160,075,473, impacting shareholder calculations of interests. Such transactions are key for investors monitoring stock buybacks and their influence on market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.