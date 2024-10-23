Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Adjusts Shareholding

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 271,736 of its own shares at a price of 842.91 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This move adjusts the total number of voting rights to 164,823,480, impacting shareholders’ calculations for voting interests. The transaction reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital and optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.