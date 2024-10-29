Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Adjusts Share Capital

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 273,416 of its own shares at 847 pence each, adding to its treasury holdings, which now total 61,107,155 shares. This transaction adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 163,884,148, providing shareholders with a new denominator for calculating voting interests. The move reflects a strategic decision to manage the company’s share capital effectively.

