Finsbury Growth Buys Back Shares, Updates Voting Rights

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 202,171 of its own shares at a price of 835.27 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This move follows the authority granted at the company’s Annual General Meeting earlier in the year. The company’s total number of voting rights now stands at 181,750,494 following the transaction.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.