Finsbury Growth Buys Back Shares, Updates Voting Rights

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 183,914 of its own shares at 833.74 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This action follows the authority granted at the company’s Annual General Meeting earlier this year. Post-transaction, the company’s total voting rights amount to 181,952,665 shares.

