Finsbury Growth Buys Back Shares, Updates Voting Rights

May 23, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has reported the purchase of 157,642 of its own shares at 855.80 pence each, to be held in treasury. This buyback action follows the authorization from their Annual General Meeting earlier this year. Following the transaction, the total number of shares in issuance and the denominator for shareholder voting rights calculations stands at 182,604,815.

