Finsbury Growth Buys Back Shares, Updates Voting Rights

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has bought back 145,262 of its own shares at 845.42 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This action, authorized at the company’s Annual General Meeting, leaves the firm with 42,228,846 shares in treasury and 182,762,457 shares with voting rights in circulation. Shareholders may use this information to calculate their percentage of voting rights in the company.

