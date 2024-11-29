Finsbury Growth Buys Back Shares, Alters Voting Rights

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has purchased 256,931 of its own shares at 882.09 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction results in a total of 66,937,481 shares held in treasury and 158,053,822 voting rights available to shareholders. The move could impact shareholder calculations regarding voting rights and company share interests.

