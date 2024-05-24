Finsbury Growth Buys Back Shares, Adjusts Voting Rights

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has successfully repurchased 157,097 of its own shares at a price of 856.13 pence each, which will now be held as treasury shares. This buyback is part of a previously approved plan from their Annual General Meeting in January, affecting the company’s total voting rights, which now stand at 182,447,718. Shareholders can use this figure as the denominator for calculating their percentage of ownership in the company.

