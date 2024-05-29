News & Insights

Stocks

Finsbury Director Buys Shares, Signals Confidence

May 29, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced an initial notification of share acquisition by Non-executive Director Simon Hayes. Hayes purchased 3,738 ordinary 25p shares at a price of 839.8537 pence per share, with the transaction occurring on the London Stock Exchange on May 29, 2024. This move signifies a vote of confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects from the management level.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.