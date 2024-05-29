Finsbury Director Buys Shares, Signals Confidence

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced an initial notification of share acquisition by Non-executive Director Simon Hayes. Hayes purchased 3,738 ordinary 25p shares at a price of 839.8537 pence per share, with the transaction occurring on the London Stock Exchange on May 29, 2024. This move signifies a vote of confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects from the management level.

