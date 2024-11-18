News & Insights

Finran Pty Limited Adjusts Stake in Ovanti Limited

November 18, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Finran Pty Limited has significantly altered its stake in Ovanti Limited, with its voting power shifting from 19.99% to 11.62% after a series of share transactions. This change comes amid purchases and sales of shares by both Finran Pty Ltd and Finran Capital Management Ltd, indicating strategic adjustments in their investment in Ovanti. Investors might keep an eye on these developments as they could hint at Finran’s future plans and market movements.

