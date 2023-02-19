Personal Finance

FINRA Fines New York Firm for Reg BI Violations

February 19, 2023 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

FINRA Fines New York Firm for Reg BI Violations

FINRA recently announced that it has fined and censured a New York firm for violations of some of the basic written and supervisory requirements of Regulation Best Interest. The violations date back to June 2020 when the advice standards went into effect. The regulatory body charged the Long Island Financial Group, a five-person broker-dealer based in Roslyn, N.Y., with failure to supervise and “to establish, maintain, and enforce written policies and procedures reasonably designed to achieve compliance” with the regulation that requires advisors to put customers’ best interests ahead of their own financial gain. The firm settled the charges for a $35,000 fine, without admitting or denying guilt. The broker-dealer also received a public censure and is required to certify that it has remedied the compliance failures within 90 days. According to FINRA, Long Island Financial Group also “failed to establish and maintain a supervisory system, including written supervisory procedures, reasonably designed to achieve compliance with Reg BI.” In addition, the firm also failed to deliver to its clients Form CRS, the customer relationship summary that broker-dealer clients and prospects are supposed to receive, explaining the firm’s service offerings, products, fees, and conflicts of interest.

Finsum:A small NY firm was fined and censured by FINRA for failure to supervise, maintain, and enforce policies and procedures reasonably designed to achieve compliance with Reg BI.

  • reg bi
  • advisors
  • regulations
  • finra

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags
    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.