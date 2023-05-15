Finolex Cables (NSE:FINCABLES) Price Target Increased by 5.99% to 798.95

The average one-year price target for Finolex Cables (NSE:FINCABLES) has been revised to 798.95 / share. This is an increase of 5.99% from the prior estimate of 753.78 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 697.91 to a high of 1,071.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.28% from the latest reported closing price of 900.55 / share.

Finolex Cables Maintains 0.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finolex Cables. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINCABLES is 0.08%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 7,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 1,192K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,026K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,019K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINCABLES by 4.40% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 937K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINCABLES by 28.25% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 550K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

