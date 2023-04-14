Finolex Cables (NSE:FINCABLES) Price Target Increased by 14.65% to 753.78

The average one-year price target for Finolex Cables (NSE:FINCABLES) has been revised to 753.78 / share. This is an increase of 14.65% from the prior estimate of 657.46 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 697.91 to a high of 908.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.54% from the latest reported closing price of 815.25 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 291K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINCABLES by 9.63% over the last quarter.

DFSE - Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 550K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finolex Cables. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINCABLES is 0.08%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.99% to 7,387K shares.

