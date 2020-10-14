Finnish textile services firm Lindstrom to buy Chinese operations of Cintas

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Privately-held Finnish textile services firm Lindstrom said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire larger U.S. peer Cintas' CTAS.O operations and personnel in China for an undisclosed sum to boost its Asian expansion.

"The new entity will be a clear market leader in workwear rental and cleanroom business in China's fast-growing market," Lindstrom said in a statement.

Cintas' three Chinese service centers have about 300 employees, who offer the company's 560 customers workwear, mats, and cleanroom services, Lindstrom said.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

