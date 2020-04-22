Finnish telecom Elisa reports Q1 profit up nearly 7%

HELSINKI, April 22 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom service provider Elisa ELISA.HE reported on Wednesday an increase in profit for January-March quarter, boosted by growth in mobile and digital services.

Elisa reported January-March operating profit before depreciations and amortisations (EBITDA) of 166 million euros ($180.1 million), up 6.9% from a year ago and roughly in line with analysts average forecast of 164.6 million euros in a Refinitiv poll.

Elisa, which battles with Telia TELIA.ST and Telenor's TEL.OL DNA for Finnish market share, reiterated it sees 2020 revenue and EBITDA "at the same level or slightly higher than in 2019".

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

