Finnish telecom Elisa reports Q1 profit up nearly 7%

Contributors
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published

Finnish telecom service provider Elisa reported on Wednesday an increase in profit for January-March quarter, boosted by growth in mobile and digital services.

HELSINKI, April 22 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom service provider Elisa ELISA.HE reported on Wednesday an increase in profit for January-March quarter, boosted by growth in mobile and digital services.

Elisa reported January-March operating profit before depreciations and amortisations (EBITDA) of 166 million euros ($180.1 million), up 6.9% from a year ago and roughly in line with analysts average forecast of 164.6 million euros in a Refinitiv poll.

Elisa, which battles with Telia TELIA.ST and Telenor's TEL.OL DNA for Finnish market share, reiterated it sees 2020 revenue and EBITDA "at the same level or slightly higher than in 2019".

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More