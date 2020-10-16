Finnish telco Elisa reports flat Q3 as roaming fees decline

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Finnish telecom service provider Elisa reported on Friday an increase of 1% in underlying profit for the quarter from July to September as declining roaming revenues capped growth in several other businesses.

Elisa reported July-September earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortisations (EBITDA) of 180 million euros, which matched analysts' average forecast, according to Refinitiv data.

Elisa, which battles with Telia TELIA.ST and Telenor's TEL.OL DNA for Finnish market share, repeated that it saw 2020 revenue and EBITDA both at the same level as, or slightly higher than, in 2019.

