Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu tops earnings forecasts in Q1

May 9 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE on Tuesday reported higher than expected first-quarter core earnings, as it managed to keep costs under control despite weaker volumes.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 42% to 204 million euros ($224.56 million) in the January-March period, but beat analysts' estimate of 144.5 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The group said distributors continued destocking in the first quarter in Americas and Europe, which negatively impacted delivery volumes.

Outokumpu's stainless steel deliveries declined by 17% year-on-year to 505,000 tonnes, but were up 12% from the last quarter of 2022.

The company had seen its demand dip at the end of last year as a fallout of Europe's energy crisis put pressure on steel prices, but has said would start recovering in early 2023.

The World Steel Association upgraded its forecast for global steel demand in April, expecting it to rise by 2.3% this year.

Stainless steel deliveries in the second quarter are expected to remain stable compared to the first quarter, the group said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

