Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu Q3 earnings slump on weak European markets

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE on Tuesday reported third-quarter core profit well below market expectations as weak European markets still weighed on its earnings, and said recovery was expected to take time.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slumped 83% to 51 million euros ($54.55 million) in the July-September period, below analysts' forecast of 86.6 million in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9348 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

