Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu cuts Q1 guidance again due to strike in Finland

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu OUT1v.HE on Thursday lowered its first-quarter core profit guidance for the second time this month due to political strikes in Finland.

Outokumpu said in a statement it now sees a lower adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortisation than in the last quarter of 2023 when it was 72 million euros ($78 million).

The group on March 11 said it expected the profit to be at a similar or lower level than in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.9209 euros)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

