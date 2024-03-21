News & Insights

Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu cuts Q1 guidance again due to strike in Finland

March 21, 2024 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu OUT1v.HE on Thursday lowered its first-quarter core profit guidance for the second time this month due to political strikes in Finland.

Outokumpu said in a statement it now sees a lower adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortisation than in the last quarter of 2023 when it was 72 million euros ($78 million).

The group on March 11 said it expected the profit to be at a similar or lower level than in the fourth quarter.

