Finnish state investor Solidium sells 6.3% stake in SSAB

April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish state investment firm Solidium said it has halved its stake in SSAB SSABa.ST selling a 6.3% stake in the Swedish firm though an accelerated bookbuild offered to institutional investors at a price of 43.25 Swedish crowns per share.

Solidium said it would use the proceeds of approximately 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($334 million) mainly to finance recent and new equity investments.

($1 = 8.3825 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.