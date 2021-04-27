Finnish state investor Solidium sells 6.3% stake in SSAB

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Finnish state investment firm Solidium said it has halved its stake in SSAB selling a 6.3% stake in the Swedish firm though an accelerated bookbuild offered to institutional investors at a price of 43.25 Swedish crowns per share.

April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish state investment firm Solidium said it has halved its stake in SSAB SSABa.ST selling a 6.3% stake in the Swedish firm though an accelerated bookbuild offered to institutional investors at a price of 43.25 Swedish crowns per share.

Solidium said it would use the proceeds of approximately 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($334 million) mainly to finance recent and new equity investments.

($1 = 8.3825 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters