Finnish state investor Solidium cuts SSAB stake by half

April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish state investment firm Solidium has halved its ownership in SSAB SSABa.STby selling a 6.3% stake in the Swedish steelmakerat a price of 43.25 Swedish crowns per share.

Solidium said it would use the proceeds of approximately 2.8 billion crowns ($334 million) mainly to finance recent and new equity investments.

It added that it now owns 6.3% of outstanding shares in SSAB, and around 8.0% of the votes, compared to 9.8% previously.

"Solidium has agreed not to dispose of any further shares of SSAB for a period of 90 days following the equity offering," it said in a statement, adding the shares had been sold through an accelerated bookbuilding offered to institutional investors.

Shares in SSAB, which posted a forecast-beating quarterly profit on Monday boosted by strong demand and higher prices, have risen more than 60% so far this year.

Solidium, which said Paribas and Nordea acted as joint bookrunners in the deal, owns stakes in several other listed companies, such as Nokia NOKIA.HE, Metso Outotec MOCORP.HE and Stora Enso STERV.HE.

