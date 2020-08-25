Finnish startup Supermetrics raises 40 mln euros for data warehousing expansion

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Finnish marketing analytics startup Supermetrics said on Tuesday it had raised 40 million euros ($47 million) from venture capital firms and private investors to fund its expansion to data warehousing for marketing.

Founded in 2013, the company integrates data for marketing teams of its clients around the world.

"Many of our customers are struggling with growing amounts of data and data sources they need to integrate. Data warehousing would solve many of their problems, but it has not been as accessible as it could be for the masses," founder and Chief Executive Officer Mikael Thuneberg said in a statement.

Highland Europe led the investment round with participation from IVP, OpenOcean, and Supercell-founder Ilkka Paananen, Supermetrics said.

