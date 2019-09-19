Finnish smiley-feedback firm HappyOrNot raises $25 million

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Finland-based technology firm HappyOrNot, whose smiley terminals allow customers to quickly give feedback at airport and fast-food shops, unveiled on Thursday a venture capital investment round of $25 million to grow its sales and marketing.

HappyOrNot terminals, which ask consumers to tap green or red buttons to rate the service, are used by some 4,000 clients in 135 countries.

"This is a very simple product, but the value is created from the data and from insights built upon this data," Janne Holmia from Nordic investment firm Verdane Capital, who led the investment round, told Reuters.

Verdane Capital, which has over the years invested in companies like Opera Software and EasyPark, has assets worth 1.8 billion euros ($1.99 billion) under management.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by David Gregorio)

