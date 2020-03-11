Finnish shipping company Viking Line issues profit warning

Contributors
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Finnish shipping company Viking Line issued on profit warning on Wednesday, saying its operating conditions had deteriorated significantly due to the coronavirus.

HELSINKI, March 11 (Reuters) - Finnish shipping company Viking Line VIK1V.HE issued on profit warning on Wednesday, saying its operating conditions had deteriorated significantly due to the coronavirus.

"It is still too soon to quantify the impact on results since there is great uncertainty regarding developments. Therefore, our earlier business performance outlook no longer applies," the company said.

Based on Aland island between Finland and Sweden, Viking Line operates a fleet of ferries between Finland, Sweden and Estonia on the Baltic Sea.

At the end of February, Viking Lines' Estonian peer Tallink TAL1T.TL warned that "the coronavirus outbreak could lead to lower demand for passengers from Asia."

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki, editing by Louise Heavens)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More