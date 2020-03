Finnish shipping company Viking Line issues profit warning

HELSINKI, March 11 (Reuters) - Finnish shipping company Viking Line VIK1V.HE issued on profit warning on Wednesday, saying its operating conditions had deteriorated significantly due to the coronavirus.

"It is still too soon to quantify the impact on results since there is great uncertainty regarding developments. Therefore, our earlier business performance outlook no longer applies," the company said.

Based on Aland island between Finland and Sweden, Viking Line operates a fleet of ferries between Finland, Sweden and Estonia on the Baltic Sea.

At the end of February, Viking Lines' Estonian peer Tallink TAL1T.TL warned that "the coronavirus outbreak could lead to lower demand for passengers from Asia."

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki, editing by Louise Heavens)

