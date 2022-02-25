Finnish retailer Stockmann sees better times ahead

Finnish premium department store chain Stockmann on Friday posted a rise in fourth-quarter earnings and said it expected the positive development to continue as long as no major COVID-19 restrictions are imposed anymore.

The 160-year-old retailer, which has gone through heavy cost cutting and debt management, said its October-December operating profit was 50.6 million euros ($56.8 million), up from a loss of 256 million in the same quarter a year ago.

