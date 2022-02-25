Finnish retailer Stockmann sees better times ahead

HELSINKI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Finnish premium department store chain Stockmann STOCKA.HE on Friday posted a rise in fourth-quarter earnings and said it expected the positive development to continue as long as no major COVID-19 restrictions are imposed anymore.

The 160-year-old retailer, which has gone through heavy cost cutting and debt management, said its October-December operating profit was 50.6 million euros ($56.8 million), up from a loss of 256 million in the same quarter a year ago.

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.