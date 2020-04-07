Finnish retailer Stockmann says over 50% of creditors back restructuring

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl

Finnish department store owner Stockmann, which filed for corporate restructuring this week hurt by the impact of the coronavirus, said on Tuesday that more than 50% of its creditors have indicated they support the restructuring.

Restructuring is a form of administration in which a court appointee is charged with restructuring the company to avoid bankruptcy.

Known for its upmarket department stores, Stockmann has struggled for years in the face of a consumer shift to online shopping, prompting cost cuts and divestments.

