Finnish retailer Stockmann says over 50% of creditors back restructuring

April 7 (Reuters) - Finnish department store owner Stockmann STCBV.HE, which filed for corporate restructuring this week hurt by the impact of the coronavirus, said on Tuesday that more than 50% of its creditors have indicated they support the restructuring.

Restructuring is a form of administration in which a court appointee is charged with restructuring the company to avoid bankruptcy.

Known for its upmarket department stores, Stockmann has struggled for years in the face of a consumer shift to online shopping, prompting cost cuts and divestments.

