Finnish refiner Neste's chief executive resigns

HELSINKI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Finnish oil company Neste's NESTE.HE chief executive, Peter Vanacker, has tendered his resignation and will step down by the end of next June, the company said on Thursday.

The oil refiner and biofuel producer Neste has already begun the search for a new CEO, it added.

"Three years as Neste's President and CEO has been a time of growth and transformation," Vanacker said in a statement without disclosing reasons for his departure.

Vanacker took the reins in November 2018, with Neste board chair Jorma Eloranta saying he was chosen because he had a "proven track record in several strategic transformations and large-scale investment projects".

Under Vanacker's leadership Neste has been looking at building a biofuels refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam but has yet to make a final investment decision.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto Editing by David Goodman)

