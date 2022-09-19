Finnish power retailer Karhu Voima files for bankruptcy

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Finnish power retailer Karhu Voima Oy, a unit of KSS Energia, said on Monday it had filed for bankruptcy due to a sharp rise in electricity prices that made its business unprofitable.

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Finnish power retailer Karhu Voima Oy, a unit of KSS Energia, said on Monday it had filed for bankruptcy due to a sharp rise in electricity prices that made its business unprofitable.

Various options for improving the company's outlook had been considered, including a merger with the parent company, but this would not have been sufficient, the company said.

"In light of the high energy price forecasts for the upcoming winter, conditions for continuing the business were not in place," Karhu Voima Chief Executive Officer Olli-Pekka Rantala said in a statement.

"Filing for bankruptcy was an inevitable solution."

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters