Finnish power market normalises after trading blunder, grid operator says

By Nora Buli

OSLO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Finnish power market has re-balanced after a trading error by a participant on Thursday offered too much electricity and sent prices plummeting, grid operator Fingrid said on Friday.

On Thursday, Norway-based market participant Kinect Energy by error offered on average 5,787 megawatts (MW) of power supply for all hours on Friday, about half of the Nordic country's expected power demand.

This resulted in Finnish power prices for Friday FXFIAAL=NPX plummeting to a record low -203.40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), with hourly prices falling to -500 euros/MWh, and raising concerns over imbalances in the Finnish power system on Friday.

"The situation has got better and the market participant has balanced so much in the intraday market that the situation is kind of normal," said Jonne Jappinen, who manages system operations at Fingrid.

Kinect Energy could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fingrid has also re-opened intraday trading with Sweden and Estonia, after it was suspended until the Finnish system was stabilised.

The grid company itself only had executed "one minor trade" in the intraday market, Jappinen said.

While the error will prove costly for Kinect Energy, some consumers stand to benefit.

Around 13.7% of Finnish retail power customers have exchanged-based contracts, according to the Finnish Energy Agency data, meaning they get paid to use electricity for the hours that settled at negative prices.

Separately, the Finnish Energy Agency, which is also the regulator, said it is launching an investigation into the incorrect offer and its effects on the operation of the market and the various market participants.

"The Energy Agency will find out whether the electricity market regulation has possibly been violated in the case and how similar situations can be prevented from occurring in the future," it said.

It will work together with regulatory authorities of other countries, as the error had also impacted prices in neighbouring markets, the agency added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, additional reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; editing by Anna Ringstrom and David Evans)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.