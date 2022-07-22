Finnish parent Fortum has agreed to Uniper bailout deal with German govt - sources

Refiles to additional customers, with no changes to text

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - German gas importer Uniper UN01.DE, its Finnish majority-owner Fortum FORTUM.HE and the Finnish and German governments have agreed in principle on a bailout solution to rescue the company from financial distress caused by thinning Russian gas supply, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The deal would include the German government taking a stake and providing funding for Uniper, they said.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

