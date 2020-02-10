Banking

Finnish paper workers' union agrees pay deal, ends strike

Finland's paper workers union agreed a pay deal with the forestry industry association on Monday, the two sides said, ending a two week strike that halted production of one of the country's main exports.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Finland's paper workers union agreed a pay deal with the forestry industry association on Monday, the two sides said, ending a two week strike that halted production of one of the country's main exports. The agreement will increase salaries by 3.3% over a 25- month period, and increase annual production time of factories by 24 hours through shortening midsummer stoppages in late June, Finnish Forest Industries association said in a statement. "The changes are a step in the right direction, but are inadequate for ensuring the international competitiveness of Finnish factories," the association said. Stora Enso , one of Finland's biggest paper producers, has said the strike cost it 11 million euros ($12 million) for each week of industrial action. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562;)) Keywords: FINLAND FORESTRIES/STRIKE

