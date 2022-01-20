Banking

Finnish paper workers extend UPM strike by two weeks

HELSINKI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A strike that shut down plants at Finnish forestry group UPM UPM.HE after New Year's Eve will be extended until Feb. 19, the paper workers union said on Thursday.

Production at UPM's pulp, paper and biofuels plants has shut down for almost three weeks so far and will continue to be closed for four more unless the workers and UPM come to an agreement over future working conditions.

When the strike began, Inderes analyst Antti Viljakainen said a three-week strike could prove twice as costly as a previous strike in 2020, which cost the company about 30 million euros ($34 million).

The negotiations between UPM and the union have been deadlocked for months, with the forestry group pushing for separate agreements for different businesses and the unions demanding a collective agreement to cover the whole company.

UPM and some other forestry employers abandoned collective bargaining a year ago, saying the industry wants to improve profitability by seeking alternative ways to agree on wages and working conditions.

Rival Stora Enso STERV.HE, by contrast, signed a company-wide agreement in October.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

