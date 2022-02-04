Finnish paper workers extend strike at UPM mills

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finnish paperworkers will extend a strike at UPM-Kymmene's UPM.HE mills in Finland until March 12, their union said on Friday.

Employees of UPM's paper, pulp and biofuels plants have been on strike since Jan. 1, after the company and union failed to agree terms on a new collective labour agreement.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk Editing by Anne Kauranen and David Goodman )

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.