Finnish paper workers extend strike at UPM mills

Finnish paperworkers will extend a strike at UPM-Kymmene's mills in Finland until March 12, their union said on Friday.

Employees of UPM's paper, pulp and biofuels plants have been on strike since Jan. 1, after the company and union failed to agree terms on a new collective labour agreement.

