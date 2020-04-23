Banking

Finnish paper firm UPM Q1 beats forecasts

Contributors
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published

Finnish paper and pulp producer UPM reported on Thursday a smaller than expected fall in quarterly profits, saying it saw only a limited impact from the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter.

UPM's underlying operating profit (EBITDA) for the January-March quarter fell to 398 million euros ($431 million) from 488 million a year earlier, beating the 346.7 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll.

At the end of March, UPM scrapped its 2020 outlook due to the significant uncertainty.

($1 = 0.9240 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

