Finnish OL3 nuclear reactor regular electricity production start pushed to September

Regular electricity production at Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor is now estimated to begin on Sept. 30, instead of at the end of July, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Friday.

The date for reaching full 1.6 gigawatt output at the reactor, which is currently in test mode, has been pushed back several times due to technical setbacks.

