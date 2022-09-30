Finnish OL3 nuclear reactor, Europe's largest, hits full power

Adds quote, background

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The output of Finnish Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, Europe's largest, on Friday reached its full power level of about 1,600 megawatt for the first time, operator TVO said.

"The plant unit is now the most powerful electricity production facility in Europe and the third most powerful globally," TVO said in a statement.

Under construction since 2005, OL3 was originally meant to start operation in 2009 but has faced several technical mishaps, which sparked costly delays and a lengthy legal battle.

Test production began earlier this year, and regular electricity output at the reactor will start in December, TVO added, in line with its most recent prediction.

