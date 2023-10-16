News & Insights

Finnish Nobel peace laureate Ahtisaari dies at 86

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

October 16, 2023 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by Anne Kauranen and Ritsuko Ando for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nobel peace laureate Martti Ahtisaari, who served as Finland's 10th president between 1994 and 2000, died on Monday at the age of 86, the Finnish president's office said in a statement.

Ahtisaari was celebrated around the world for brokering peace in conflict zones in Kosovo, Indonesia and Northern Ireland.

Known by diplomats for his willingness to engage with all parties and ability to wait patiently for the right moment for a compromise, Ahtisaari refused to accept that wars and conflicts were inevitable.

"Peace is a question of will. All conflicts can be settled, and there are no excuses for allowing them to become eternal," Ahtisaari said when he accepted the Nobel award in 2008.

