News & Insights

Finnish minister resigns over Nazi references

June 30, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by Anne Kauranen for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background

HELSINKI, June 30 (Reuters) - Finland's economy minister Vilhelm Junnila resigned on Friday after just 10 days in office, the nationalist Finns Party said, over earlier statements he had made linked to Nazis.

"For the continuation of the government and the reputation of Finland, I see that it is impossible for me to continue as a minister in a satisfactory way," Junnila said in a statement.

Junnila is a member of the Finns Party, part of a right-wing coalition that took office on June 20 following an election in April.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.