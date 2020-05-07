Finnish Metso unveils funding package of 290 mln euros

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Finnish engineering group Metso has agreed on new funding instruments worth 290 million euros ($313 million) as it preapres for the fallout of the coronavirus on its businesses, the firm said on Thursday.

Available funding totals 790 million euros after the arrangements, it added.

($1=0.9264 euros)

